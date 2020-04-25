Nieves (Mabel) Partida
October 5, 1920 - April 15, 2020
Nieves (Mabel) Partida, Beloved mother, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at home with loved ones. She was born on October 5, 1920.
She was Married to Ralph M. Partida, who passed away on April 10, 1998. They had 12 children together.
Her surviving children are Myra Ceballos-married to Gilbert, Linda Garcia-married to Alex, Grace Delgado-married to Henry, Gail Casarez-married to Andres, Marina Mower-married to Raul, Mario Partida and Jackie Macias-married to Randy. She has 47 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren who love her very much.
She is proceeded in death by Ralph Partida Jr.-married to Virginia, Gilbert Partida, Leonard Partida, Steve Partida-married to Betty and Rosalinda Partida.
Nieves is a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Chino.
Due to this virus, the services were private. We ask you to pray for our mom that her soul may be purified to be in heaven.
Thank you to all who have sent us beautiful condolences, flowers and comforting food.
