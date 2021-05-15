Xitlalic Rivera
Xitlalic Eunice Rivera, 21, a 2017 graduate of Don Lugo High School, died in Ohio on April 23, 2021.
She was born Aug. 19, 1999 in San Bernardino.
She lived in Chino most of her life and was active at Living Waters Church.
Ms. Rivera attended Ana Borba, Newman, and Briggs schools.
She was on the varsity basketball team at Don Lugo. After graduation, she attended Chaffey College in Chino.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Living Waters Church, 6010 Walnut Ave. in Chino.
