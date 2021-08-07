Max Galindo
August 12, 1950 - July 24, 2021
Max Galindo, Jr. passed away on July 24, 2021 in Claremont, California. He was born on August 12, 1950 in El Paso, Texas to Max and Connie Galindo. He was the third child of the Galindos, from a family of two brothers, and three sisters. The Galindo family came from El Paso, Texas in 1959, and settled in Chino, California. He had been a long-time resident of Chino, but also lived in Pomona, and Ontario for many years.
Max attended Chino schools in his early years, and finished schooling through the Pomona Workshop Programs, where he learned skills in cooking and food services. Over his career, he worked at a few restaurants including Mc Donald’s, Burger King, and Jolly Rogers. He then worked at Peterson’s Pharmacy in Claremont for many years, where he eventually retired.
His passion was MUSIC. Max was the “Ultimate BEATLE Fan!” He loved listening to all types of music, including Rock ’n Roll, R&B, Soul, and Pop music, But LOVED The Beatles the most! Along with his passion for music, he loved to dance as well. He was known to DANCE with everyone at all the family parties.
Max attended many “Summer Night” Concerts in Ontario and Chino over the years. He also loved to listen to LIVE music. He collected LP’s, 45’s, miniature cars, and Beatles memorabilia! He liked to go to the local swap meets, watch movies, loved to ride his bike, take the local bus to far off places (he knew EVERY local bus route), and walk throughout our local cities for exercise and explore our local communities. His favorite sport was bowling. For many years he bowled on Saturday mornings with a few friends, and even went on a few bowling tournaments to Laughlin, Nevada. Max was a favorite at our local City of Chino Senior Center, where he took “Zumba” classes as well!
Max was preceded in death by his parents Max, Connie, and his brother Ralph Galindo. He is survived by his sister-in-law Pamela Galindo, sisters Mary Lou Reyes (Albert), Emily Aguilar (Jack), and Liz Gonzales (Ralph), many nieces and nephews, family and friends. His sense of humor, wonderful laugh, beautiful smile, and his love & friendship will be missed by ALL.
Services will be taken care of by: Peninsula Cremation & Burial, 555 W. 9th St., Suite #3, San Pedro, CA 90731. Mass will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710. Gravesite services will follow at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 W. G St., Ontario, CA 91762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.