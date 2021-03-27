Jaysen Dix
Jaysen Dix passed away March 11, 2021. He was born in Huntington Beach, California, grew up in Chino and graduated from Don Lugo High School.
Jaysen moved to Arkansas where he was a truck driver for 15 years.
Jaysen moved back to Chino, CA and ran a lawn and sprinkler service.
Jaysen was known for his sense of humor and his willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. The most important thing in the world was family and being able to spend time with them.
Jaysen was in Sunset truck club for a period then changed to Seductive truck club where he had many friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his mother Joan, sisters Deda and Michelle and brother Tom.
In memory of Jaysen, Seductive is hosting a truck show/tribute/fundraiser from 4pm to 9pm on April 3rd, at Galaxy Burger, 2150 S. Archibald Ave, Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.