Gabriel L. Rico
April 5, 1936 – February 2, 2021
Gabriel L. Rico, Chino Native, dies at 84. He was born April 5, 1936, to Primativa and Juan Rico and lived his entire life in Chino, California. He was the youngest of eleven children, who all grew up in the family’s small home on F Street.
He began working on farms at a young age and spent most of his adult life working in construction.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, Virginia “Misty”, he is survived by his four loving daughters: Betty Ann Strona (Mark Strona), Cynthia Rico, Denise Esparza (Albert Esparza), and Gabriella Cavalier (Joe Cavalier). He was also the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Gabriel Rico will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and endless stories from his youth. He was an incredible Gardner of roses, a builder of many things, and enjoyed road trips with family.
He passed on February 2, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19.
Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona, California, on March 19, 2021, at 1:00 PM.
