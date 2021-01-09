Char Verhoeven
February 24, 1928 - December 26, 2020
Charlotte Bajema Verhoeven was born on February 24, 1928, and raised in Lynden, Washington, the middle child with 2 brothers. She passed away on December 26, 2020. Her summers were spent picking strawberries and raspberries. After high school she went to Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan where she was on the women’s basketball team and graduated in 1951 with a BA in Education. Her first teaching position was at Bellflower Christian School. She then went to Chicago and taught at Timothy Christian Schools for 13 years. She sang in the Chicago Chorale and made many lifelong friends in the Cicero area. She then accepted a 5th grade teaching position at Ontario Christian Schools. She met John Verhoeven, a widower with 3 sons and 1 daughter, and they were married on August 10, 1967. John’s children at that time were 19, 12, 10, & 8. Char retired from teaching to be a stay at home mom, but missed the classroom and taught remedial reading part-time at OC for several years. John and Char were very active in the life of their church, 1st Chino URC, and in the Ontario Christian school community. Char had a beautiful voice and always sang in the church choir and for weddings and funerals. She taught Sunday school, catechism, led Bible studies, Project Phillip, and served in any way she could. She had a deep Christian faith she loved to share with others. John & Char loved to travel and went to Europe, China, the Holy Land, and to Lynden, Washington every year to visit family and friends. John passed away in 2001 and a few years later Char moved into an apartment at Inland Christian Home. She always enjoyed her independence and had an active social life with her friends traveling, playing games, going out to eat, and attending her grandchildren’s activities. She is survived by her 4 children Bill and Betty of Escondido, Carol and Bernie of Chino, Tom and Connie of Tulare, and Pete and Millie of Visalia, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, her brother and sister in law Alvin and Donna Bajema of Lynden, WA, sisters in law Tillie Bajema of Lynden, WA, Henrietta Vander Schaaf of Ripon, Leona Verhoeven of Visalia and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Wednesday. Contributions may be made to Inland Christian Home 1950 S. Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762.
Char’s family is very thankful to Inland Christian Home for the loving care she received, especially her sweet nurses in The Haven.
