Gloria Carbajal
April 22,1945 ~ May 23, 2022
Gloria was granted her angel wings on May 23, 2022. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by family. Gloria was a life-long resident of Chino. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping. Anyone who knew Gloria was touched with her infectious spirit, her cheerful smile and kindness. Always taking care of someone or something, her unconditional love will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Almendarez, her parents Edmund and Trini Carbajal, brothers Leonard Carbajal and Arthur Carbajal.
She is survived by her sister Sally Ramirez and brother Ed Carbajal, her two daughters, Valerie Almendarez Casas (Victor), and Leigh Ann Almendarez, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be on June 6, 2022, at 4 to 8 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel 13002 S. Central Ave., Chino. Mass will be on June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5048 D St., Chino. Graveside service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
