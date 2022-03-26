Esther C. Carbajal
Esther C. Carbajal, 95, of Chino passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Neto” Carbajal of Chino, daughter Ernestine Hernandez of Beaumont, brother Enrique Martinez of Rialto, and sister Nieves Guzman of San Bernardino. Esther is survived by her brother Pete Martinez of Rialto, children Joe Avila (Ramona) of Rialto, Sylvia Valenzuela (Bernardo) of Chino, and Lorraine Romin (Tom) of Eastvale, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren. Esther was a seamstress for over 40 years. The viewing and Rosary will take place on March 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Draper Mortuary in Ontario. Mass will be celebrated on March 29 at 11a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.