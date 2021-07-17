Gloria Valdez Vicario
April 8, 1939 – June 27, 2021
Gloria Valdez Vicario, 82, passed away on June 27, 2021 with her loved ones by her side. She was born April 8, 1939 in Hatch, New Mexico and was a long-time Chino resident of 72 years.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Delia Vicario.
Gloria was survived by sons, Danny Valdez, Pete Vicario, Rudy Vicario and Ernie Vicario; siblings, Adelina Gonzales, Lorenzo Valdez, Celia Gonzales, Aurora Galindo, Josie Gonzales, Arturo Valdez, and Joe Valdez; 19 grandchildren, 7 of which she raised David, Ricky, Javier, Paul, Marissa, Joey, and Robert.
Viewing will be Friday, July 23, 2021 from 5-7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Pierce Bros Griffith, 13002 Central Ave., Chino, CA.
