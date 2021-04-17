Ryan Jeffrey Jimenez
May 1, 1989-April 2, 2021
Our sweet boy, Ryan Jeffrey Jimenez passed away after a month-long battle with leukemia. He is survived by his parents Gilbert and Gina Jimenez, sister Madison Jimenez, brother Christian Jimenez, niece Ella Jimenez, Aunt Elizabeth Martinez, his beloved Grandma Helen Delgado and many other family members who adored him. Ryan was our very special boy who had an extra chromosome which made him that much more loved by all. Ryan graduated Ayala High School and before the pandemic attended Lifetime Day Program in Montclair. Ryan loved playing baseball for Canyon Hills Challenger league for the last 10+years. He also loved all things Disney. Ryan fought the fight, but God had other plans for him. Ryan came home to spend his final day with his family by his side drinking slurpees, blowing bubbles, and singing his favorite songs.
He is God’s Angel now, fly high Ryan Jeffrey.
