Lolita Lorenzana Avelino
September 7, 1946 – June 17, 2021
Lolita was born in Cavite City in the Philippines to Ildefonso Cruz Lorenzana and Laura Lorenzana.
She was the eldest of three brothers Alexander, Roberto and Rodolfo along with two sisters, Laurietta and Luzviminda.
Lolita graduated from Philippine Women’s University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.
In 1969 she was a contestant in the Miss Philippines Pageant. Lolita arrived in the United States on June 19, 1971. She became a resident of Chino Hills in 2001.
Lolita married Eduardo R. Avelino on June 15, 1974. She was employed at Lincoln Savings Bank, Great Western Savings & Loan, Exxon Mobil, American Savings and YWCA (Young Women’s Christian Association)
She is survived by, Eduardo Avelino (husband), Sean Avelino (son) and wife Michelle, Trisha (daughter) and husband James Tuthill, Nikki (daughter) and husband Gray McNeill, Hailey Braveheart, Chloe and Catherine Avelino (granddaughters), Tiffany Lorenzana (niece), Alexander, Roberto and Rodolfo Lorenzana (brothers) and families, Laurietta Perona (sister).
