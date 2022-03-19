Douglas B. Ellington
August 23, 1936 – January 24, 2022
Douglas B. Ellington, a long time Chino resident, passed away at the age of 85 on January 24, 2022. He was born on August 23, 1936 in Pomona to James and Thelma Ellington.
Doug’s maternal family has lived in Chino for more than 100 years. There have been 5 generations of graduates from Chino High School. His grandmother Millie Black, Class of 1913, mother, Thelma Sepulveda, Class of 1932, Doug Ellington, Class of 1955, daughter Jackie Ellington Hawkins, Class of 1983 and grandson, Jeffrey Hawkins, Class of 2009. His oldest daughter, Julie Ellington Thomas, was in the first graduating class from Don Lugo in 1980 and daughter, Jamie Ellington Stancyk, graduated from Chino High in 1985.
After graduating high school, Doug enlisted in the Navy and during that time learned his trade as an electrician. He worked for the City of Pomona, City of Yorba Linda and the City of Victorville, retiring as a Public Works Inspector in 1998. In his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and was involved with various groups and clubs with his hobby.
In 1966 he re-enlisted in the Navy Seabee Reserves Unit, stationed mostly at Port Hueneme in Oxnard. He retired from the Navy in 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters, Julie Thomas (Rodney), Jackie Hawkins (Jeff), and Jamie Stancyk (Tom); grandsons, Jeffrey Hawkins (Sharon), and Thomas and James Stancyk; great-granddaughter, Harley Rose Hawkins, several cousins, nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jay Ellington.
Services will be at 11:15 a.m. on April 5, 2022, at the Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518.
A celebration of life will be held at the residence of Jeff and Jackie Hawkins in Chino following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.