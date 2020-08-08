Cleta Carroll
July 12, 1936 - July 26, 2020
Cleta Carroll, 84, died July 26, 2020. She was born July 12, 1936 and worked for the Chino Valley school district for 33 years.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Gateway Karis Church, 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino.
Ms. Carroll was a founding member of the church when it was known as Chino Brethren in Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.