Dora P. Fulton
Dora P. Fulton, 86, who participated in Chino community outreach, died Aug. 8, 2020. She was born April 4, 1934.
She was involved with St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino and the annual Pro-Life Fashion Show and luncheon at the DES Portuguese Hall on Riverside Drive.
Donations can be made to FMJ en Afrique c/o 1425 Juniper St., Ontario.
A memorial service was not announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.