Catharine Lucille Kamps
February 2, 1951 - June 6, 2022
Catharine Lucille Kamps, age 71, of Chino Hills, California, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Catherine was born in Norfold, VA, on February 2, 1951. She graduated from Great Bridge High School and received a degree in Vocational Nursing from Tidewater Community College. She was married to Steven W. Kamps on July 9, 1984.
Catharine had a career in respiratory therapy for several hospitals, for over 40 years. She had a passion for helping others.
She is survived by her children, David Tuttle and Daniel Kamps, as well as her grandchildren; Jarrid Trejo, Chandler Trejo, Kaila Etheridge, Noah Kamps, Nathan Kamps, Kate Kamps, and one great-grandchild, Declan Tuttle.
Catharine will be dearly missed by all her friends and family who love her.
A memorial service is pending at Loving Savior of the Hills, in Chino Hills, California.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.Draper-Mortuary.com for the Kamps family.
