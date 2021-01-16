Christopher Michael Taylor
November 16, 1988 - December 31, 2020
Christopher Michael Taylor, age 32, died December 31, 2020 in Lehi, Utah. Chris was born in Anaheim, California to William and Carin Taylor on November 16, 1988. He married Sarah Walker in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple April 7, 2017. The eldest of four children, Chris was raised in a loving home in Chino, California. Chris graduated from Chino High School as Salutatorian and received his Eagle Scout award.
Chris served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Romania Bucharest Mission.
Chris received his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Brigham Young University.
Chris grew up making frequent visits to Disneyland and eventually worked as a Cast Member for 2 years. Gifted with scholastic talents, Chris later taught math at American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork, Utah.
He spent many years playing soccer and basketball, boogie boarding at the beach, and brainstorming ways to make amusement parks more efficient. Chris went on many adventures to places like England, France, Italy, Belize, Canada, New York, and New Zealand.
He is survived by his wife Sarah Walker, three siblings: David Taylor, Lauren (Juan) Taylor Mendez, and Anne Taylor, his parents, William and Carin Taylor, and grandparents: Claudius and Amelia Taylor and William and Carole Carr.
A public viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Spring Creek Mortuary, 737 N. Main St., Springville, Utah. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Spring Creek 6th Ward Chapel, 860 E. 200 N., Springville, Utah. Burial, Provo City Cemetery.
