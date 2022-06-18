Joe Luis Villalpando Jr.
November 9, 1946 - May 5, 2022
Joe Luis Villalpando Jr., 75, of Chino, beloved husband, father, step-father, brother, grandpa, and great grandpa passed away on May 5, 2022 with his family at his bedside. He was born on November 9, 1946, to Joe and Isabel Villalpando in Upland, California. Joe was a retired body shop manager who worked hard for his family.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Isabel Villalpando, brother George Villalpando, and sister Dolores Villalpando-Ortega.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Salce Villalpando, two children from his previous marriage, Robert Lujan and Crystal Gomez, three step-children, Benjamin Salce Sr., Catalina Salce LaCrue, and Steven Ortiz, twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, along with his two siblings Andy Villalpando and Vivian Becky Lopez. Joe was a long-time Chino resident who enjoyed the simple things in life and loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
All are welcome to a Catholic mass held in honor of this great man on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 5048 D St., Chino CA, 91710 with a small reception at D.E.S. Hall, located at 5216 Riverside Dr. Chino, CA 91710 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
