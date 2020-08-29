Mary C. Luro
May 1, 1923 - Aug. 20, 2020
Mary was born in Eugui, Spain. She and her husband Primitivo Seminario and their baby daughter came to the U.S. in 1945. In 1948 they had a son, Louie. Primitivo died in 1950 after a long illness. She later married Simon Luro and they had a daughter Susan. Mary leaves her daughters Mary Arburua (Francisco), Susan Smith (David) and daughter-in-law Linda Seminario; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Also a sister, Josefina, nieces and nephews in Spain and a brother, Frank Seminario of Norco,CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Simon Luro and son Louie Seminario. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved being with her family and all her friends at the Artesia Senior Center. We will miss her so very much. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
Service and interment will be private.
