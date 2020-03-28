Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez passed away at his home in Chino peacefully, in his sleep. He was 93.
Alex was born at home here in Chino, at what is now known as the Guasti Café. He was born in 1926. He was the youngest of 9 children. Alex enlisted in the Merchant Marines during WW2 at the age of 17. He served aboard a T2 oil tanker as a helmsman in the South Pacific campaign. After WW2, Alex continued to pilot oil tankers around the world for Atlantic Richfield for 10 years.
He married his long-time girlfriend of ten years, Helen who taught school in the inland empire for many years. Alex was a private pilot and a commercial helicopter pilot who loved aviation. Alex retired as an operating engineer after many years of working at the Nevada Test Site and area 51. His favorite activities were fishing in the Sierras, the Reno Air Races and going to Flos Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.