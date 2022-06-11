Theresa G. Cortez
October 22, 1944 – May 23, 2022
Theresa G. Cortez, age 77, passed away on May 23, 2022 at her home in Chino surrounded by loved ones. Theresa was born on October 22, 1944 in Tijuana, Mexico to Teodoro and Christina Gonzales. She moved to California from Mexico as a teenager. At the age of 17 she met and married the love of her life, her husband John Cortez. John and Theresa were married for 56 years and together they called Chino their home where they lived and raised their beautiful family for the remainder of their lives.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a very fun and loving nature and made many lifelong friends turned to family throughout her lifetime. She will always be remembered for her (one of a kind) sense of humor and the compassion she showed to so many, always opening her home and heart to those that needed a helping hand, a home cooked meal or just wanted someone to talk to.
She is survived by her sons John Jr., Anthony and Ted “Beaver” Cortez, her brothers Eddie and Manuel Gonzales, her sisters Manuela Gonzales, Santa Hernandez and Carmen Garcia, as well as her 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She is now reunited in heaven with her husband John Sr., their son Eddie, and their daughters Christina and Maria as well as her brothers Jesse and Kito and sisters Lupe and Julie.
Theresa will be dearly missed by everyone who had the honor of knowing her and will continue to live on in our hearts and in all the beautiful memories she left us with until the day we can be together with her again. Funeral services are being held as follows: Visitation at Funeraria Del Angel Chino on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and a viewing at 10 a.m. on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with mass starting at 10:30 a. m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic cemetery in Pomona. In honor of Theresa’s wishes, the family is asking that everyone in attendance wear purple on June 16, 2022.
