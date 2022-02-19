Richard H. Epps
April 5, 1940 – December 3, 2021
Richard H. Epps, age 81, of Ontario California passed away Friday December 3, 2021 after a long illness. Richard was born April 5, 1940. He was a resident of Ontario for 40 years.
He was in construction for many years, which took him to many states, including Louisiana, where he worked on areas effected by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. Richard retired in 2016.
Richard is survived by his girlfriend of 26 years, Florine Juden of Chino, and her family, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Wilkinson of Spooner Wisconsin, Ms. Lisa Juden of Chino, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Jersey of Tucson, Arizona, Mr. and Mrs. Brett Grundl of Hemet. Five grandsons, two granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren. Also, by Johnny Timchalk of Chino, longtime friend, former co-worker and fishing buddy, friends Mr. and Mrs. Leon Fenton of Mojave, Arizona, Mr. and Mrs. Phil Gutierrez of Pomona.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Angeline Epps and Herbert Epps.
A “Celebration of Life” was held Feb. 5th, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.
Forever “the fisherman” his ashes were scattered at sea. Richard leaves behind many friends who will miss him, but he will forever be remembered in our hearts.
