Juan Garcia Alcaraz
Juan Garcia Alcaraz was born on the 7th of September, 1950, to Crescenciano and Maria Carmen Alcaraz in Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico. The Alcaraz family later purchased a home and established roots in Chino Hills, California, where Juan grew up with 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
In 1968 he met his wife, Theresa Nancy Turner, whom he married in 1978. They have 7 children, 20 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
He LOVED THE LORD and devoted time every day to the living word of God. He enjoyed sharing his faith with his children and others (regardless of if they wanted to hear it or not). He was a great storyteller, often telling stories of his lost biker days before (as he would say) the Lord got ahold of him. He was a proud member of the Apostolic church in Ontario, CA.
Through the church, he became the Social Services Director and coordinated the food distribution services for families in need. He also assisted immigrant families with translation for legal aid, which led him to a career in Social Services for San Bernardino County. He enjoyed helping those in need. On occasion, he picked up hitchhikers, shared God’s word with them, fed them, and handed them money as they got out of the car.
Juan greatly appreciated the simple things in life and let them show through all of his daily works. Happiest working in his garden, tending to his cactus, roses, and chilies. He also loved working with wood. He could build anything, a true carpenter like Jesus. He cherished his time cooking for his loved ones and was always the man behind the BBQ, especially when spending his summers at the Colorado River. Summertimes were also spent fishing off the pier and eating seafood in Redondo Beach.
Another simple appreciation Juan had was for all things western. He enjoyed taking his children to Calico Ghost Town and trips to Knott’s Berry Farm (anything with an old west theme). He loved playing with his grandchildren, who absolutely adored and loved him unconditionally.
Juan is a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be sorely missed. He was truly loved and admired by his family and friends. We pray he is resting safely in the arms of the Lord with his parents. Heaven is brighter to all of us now; we love you two and three and four...
Viewing & Prayer will be held on the 11th of January, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Acheson & Graham, Garden of Prayer, located at 7944 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92504. The Prayer will start at 5:00 pm; the visitation will be held before and after the service.
Interment will be held the following day, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 am at Bellevue Memorial Park
located at 1240 West G Street, Ontario, CA 91762
