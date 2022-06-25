Teri(Tessie)Aguilar
September 5, 1943 - June 6, 2022
Teri Aguilar, 78 of Chino Hills, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and loving friend entered into heaven on June 6, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Phil Aguilar, her mother Albina Vigil and her brother Alex Hernandez.
Teri was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico where she resided until the late 1960’s. She then moved to California, where she resided until she went to heaven. She retired from Bank of America, where she was employed for over 30 years as a banker. She loved spending time with her 5 children, 3 son in-laws, 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was actively involved in her grandchildren’s sporting activities. She was a long time member and former president of the Chino Hills Soroptimist Club. She loved attending church services at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, playing bingo, going to Las Vegas and spending time with her sisters,aunts and relatives in New Mexico and Colorado. She was dearly loved and will be missed tremendously by her children, grandchildren, family and friends
The Funeral Services will be: Viewing: August 4, 2022, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, Glendora, CA. Church Service: August 5, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Chino Hills, CA. Burial Service will be on August 5, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, Glendora, CA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.