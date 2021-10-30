DeAnna Stansbury
DeAnna Stansbury, 55, a 1984 Chino High graduate, died Oct. 9, 2021 after a battle with ovarian cancer.
She graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy, a master’s degree in English literature from Cal State Los Angeles and was in the process of completing a Ph.D. in English literature from the University of Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Westminster Memorial Park, 14801 Beach Blvd., Westminster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.