Bernard L. Marty
Bernard L. Marty went home to be with the Lord on the morning of January 1, 2022. Bernie was born in Chokio, Minnesota in July 1939. Bernie graduated from Chokio High School in 1957. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for three years. In 1964, he married the love of his life Lynda J. Porter and they settled in Chino, California where they raised their three kids.
Bernie worked for Alpha Beta grocery store as a butcher and later became a meat specialist for the company. After 32 years in the company, he and Lynda retired and moved to Sequim, Washington.
Bernie loved to fish and crab off the Washington coast and spent many of his retirement days doing just that!! Bernie and Lynda moved back to Chino, California in May of 2018 to be near their kids for health reasons.
Bernie was preceded in death by his wonderful wife Lynda of 57 years in August of 2021. He is survived by his three children Karen (Brett) Johnson of Chino, Brad Marty of Sequim, Washington, Greg Marty of Eastvale, two grandchildren, Kaylee (Kyle) Bunyea of Running Springs, California, Staff Sergeant Cameron Johnson of Warrensburg, Missouri, and one great-grandson Trevor, whose name for him was “Papa Marty.”
A funeral Mass was held for Bernie in Chokio, Minnesota and a memorial Mass will be held for both he and his wife Lynda in Sequim, Washington on February 11, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
