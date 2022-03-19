Paul A. Rodriguez
July 19, 1928 – February 23, 2022
Paul A. Rodriguez was born on July 19, 1928 in Watts, California to Lorenzo and Adela Rodriguez and was one of 12 children. At a very young age he went to live with Henry and Rose Lobo (his sister) in Chino. He started working at the Chino dairy farms at the age of 10 and attended the local elementary school where he met and married his wife Virginia Martinez, daughter of Trinidad and Hortencia Martinez, who established a popular barber shop in Chino in the late 1920’s.
Paul loved his career and retired after 25 years of working as a baker for restaurants, bakeries and panderias. He served as an usher at St. John of God Church in Norwalk for many years and volunteered his time helping his parish. Paul was a very loving and generous man and was always willing to help family and friends. He enjoyed spending time sharing stories with family. In addition to fishing, camping and hunting, he also loved the ocean and family trips to Las Vegas!
Paul and Virginia were married for 63 years. They had three children, Carolyn A. Hernandez, Vivienne Rodriguez, and Eddy Rodriguez; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Paul passed away on February 23, 2022 and will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach next to his wife…he will be missed very much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.