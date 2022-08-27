Margaret A. (Bettencourt) Oliveira

Margaret Oliveira passed away on August 20, 2022, in Paso Robles, with family by her side. She was born in Stockton in 1925 to Frank and Rose Bettencourt. She lived in Modesto, California and was raised on a dairy farm. She married Melvin House in 1941 and raised four children: Barbara, Linda, Patricia (Patti) and Raymond House. After many years she moved to Artesia.

