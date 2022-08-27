Margaret A. (Bettencourt) Oliveira
Margaret Oliveira passed away on August 20, 2022, in Paso Robles, with family by her side. She was born in Stockton in 1925 to Frank and Rose Bettencourt. She lived in Modesto, California and was raised on a dairy farm. She married Melvin House in 1941 and raised four children: Barbara, Linda, Patricia (Patti) and Raymond House. After many years she moved to Artesia.
She eventually worked at John & Gordons Clothing Store in Artesia for over 25 years. She then went on to be a manager of 152 units of apartments in Costa Mesa. Margaret then found happiness with John Oliveira and shared a blended family in a long 37-year marriage. The couple lived in Chino before his death in 2018.
In 2021, Margaret moved to Paso Robles where she settled into an assisted living residence, visited often by her family. It was a year of fun activities, and she knew she was loved and cared for.
Margaret was known as “Grandma Bing Bing” by her many grandchildren as Bingo was her favorite pastime at St. Margaret’s, Chino Hills High School and whatever games on Sunday afternoon she could find.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Frank; her mother, Rose and stepfather, John Reis; siblings Albert, John, Eva and Joseph; her son, Raymond; sons-in-law Jack Machado and John Mendes, and her husbands, Melvin House and John Oliveira.
She is survived by her three daughters; Barbara Machado Mendes, of Hanford; Linda and Albert Waer of Tustin; Patti and Fred Aguiar of Paso Robles, in addition to her stepchildren Randy and Luann Oliveira, Donald and Heidy Oliveira, Debbie and David Cadek, Beverly and Danny Romanello and Roxanne and John Flowers.
She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family members and friends.
The Visitation for Margaret Oliveira will be Monday, September 12th from 4-8 pm.
The Service will be Tuesday, September 13th at 10 am at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, followed by Interment at Burwood Cemetery, Escalon.
