Arthur Robert Stirrat
October 5, 1938 - July 17, 2020
“Arthur Robert Stirrat, better known as Bert, was born on October 5th, 1938, in Idaho Falls, ID. He passed away on July 17th, 2020, at his home in Chino. His family made a move to California in 1941, where he remained until his recent passing.
His childhood was spent in Los Angeles, where he and his 11 siblings resided. Bert joined the Air Force in 1962 and specialized in what would end up being his career as an aircraft mechanic. After his military service, Bert began his career with McDonell/Douglas (bought later by Boeing) and stayed on with the company until his retirement.
In March of 1980, Bert married Carmen. The family became residents of Chino in 1985 and remained there until both, Bert and Carmen passed away.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, loving daughters and sons. His sisters: Carolyn Santos, Camille Wrinkler, Kathy Petett, Oenone Simon, Brothers: David Stirrat, Michael Stirrat, and John Stirrat; grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carmen. Siblings: Bertha Eloise, Belva Eloise, Vernon Callan, and father Arthur A. Stirrat and Mother Alta C. Stirrat.
Due to COVID restrictions, private service to be held on July 31st, 2020, at his final resting place of Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. On a later date to be determined, a memorial will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.”
