William Frank Robles
March 10, 1931 - January 9, 2022
Bill Robles passed away at 90 years old peacefully in his home, in Blythe California where he lived since 1964. He was with his daughter Veronica who took care of him the last few years of his life, until his last breath.
William was born in Chino and graduated from Chino High School in 1949. Bill was captain of the Chino Varsity football team. In 1948 he was team voted most valuable player of the season. Norte Dame was activity trying to recruit Bill to play football for them.
William is preceded in death by his parents Jose T Robles and Lydia of Chino. His brother Richard Robles and his sisters Katie Capone, Erma Olivarez, Ramona Gonzales, and Mary Jane Gonzales. Ruben Robles is his only living brother who is currently living in Colton, California.
Bill was married three times. Bill and his first wife Naomi had five children together: William Jr., Michael, Roberta, Debbie, and Pat. Bill and his second wife Ruby had two daughters together, Sylvia and Veronica. Bill and his third wife Ann together raised Ann’s grandson Joseph as their own. Bill also has many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Bill also loved and appreciated his caregiver Stevie who took care of him, the last year when Veronica and Joseph worked.
Bill was a hard worker. He retired from the hay business where he was self-employed. He owned Robles Hay Company in Blythe, California
There will be a Mass dedicated to William at 11:00 a.m. on March 6th at St. Margaret Mary’s 12686 Central Avenue, Chino.
