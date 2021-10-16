Amado Garcia Briones Jr.
Amado “Chico” Briones Jr longtime Chino resident passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2021 surrounded by his family after a 5 month battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. He married Severa Manrique in 1965, then moved to Santa Ana where he worked at the Orange County Register. In 1974 he and the family moved back to Chino working the next 33 years in construction before retiring.
Chico loved the outdoors he was happiest, barbequing, camping but especially hunting and fishing with his sons, close friends and other extended family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Severa Briones, his 6 children, Frank (Phyllis) Briones, Eileen (Joe) Ballesteros, Albert Briones, Gabe (Richelle) Briones, Steven Briones, Michael Briones. He is also survived by two sisters, Stella Briones, Annie Cameron along with 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amado Briones, Mary Briones, sister Helen Briones, brother Chuck Briones. He touched so many lives, will be missed by many and will be in our hearts always. Services will be held at Draper Mortuary, 811 N Mountain Ave, Ontario on Saturday, October 23rd at 11:00 am.
