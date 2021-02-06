Abel Flores
May 18, 1929 - Jan. 12 2021
Able Flores passed away January 12, 2021 in Ontario, California. He was born May 18, 1929 in Corona California to his parents Joaquin & Librada Flores. Abel had 2 sisters & 3 brothers. His most proudest moment in his life was when he went to serve his country and join the Army in 1950 and fought in the Korean war. After returning from the military he worked in San Diego for a brief time before being hired with Lockheed where he worked for 40 years. Abel enjoyed camping and fishing and loved to visit museums and botanical gardens. He also loved gardening and his pride and joy was his avocado tree in the backyard. He is survived by his wife Shirley Flores and his 3 children; Patricia (Ruben) Salazar, Joaquin (Julie) Flores & Steven (Wendy) Flores. Stepchildren; Diana Whigtsil , Debi (Robert) Lawhon, Raymond (Susan) Felton, & Randy Felton. 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Outdoor Mass is scheduled for February 18, 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary’s in Chino. Burial following at Pomona Valley Cemetery, 502 E Franklin Ave., Pomona.
