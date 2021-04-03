Sharon Kay Slaughter
Sharon Kay (Roy) Slaughter, beloved wife, mother, grandma, “great”, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away on March 6, 2021 in Ontario, CA. She was 75.
Sharon was born on August 20, 1945 in Thayer, Missouri to Susie “Fay” and Chester Roy. She spent her childhood living on a small farm with her parents, three siblings and extended family close by. She and her family moved west to Pomona, California in 1957.
Sharon married Lewie Slaughter on September 10, 1965. They made their home in Pomona until 1975 when with three kids in tow, they moved to Ontario, CA. Sharon adored her family and was very involved in her kids’ lives and activities. She always displayed an artistic talent, a can-do attitude and was crafty. She cooked, baked, sewed and made clothes for her kids when they were young, crocheted blankets, oil painted and quilted. Sharon participated in a bowling league, community center painting class and a quilting class which she dearly loved. She touched the lives of all who met her and she will be dearly missed.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother Lonnie Roy. She is survived by her husband Lewie, her children, Theresa (Amon) Santos, Steven (Alice) Slaughter, Lori (Sergio) Ornelas, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brother Jim (Debby) Roy, sister Cathy Dacolias, many extended family members and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 10th @ 2pm.
For more information, please contact Steve Slaughter at 909-239-9471.
Casual dress and bright attire is requested to be worn at the service
as a way to honor Sharon and her bright personality.
