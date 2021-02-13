Bruce Holtkamp
12/25/10 – 2/6/21
Bruce, the Welsh Corgi, was born in Virginia and was the best birthday surprise for his mom from his dad. He then gained two human siblings who he protected and watched over. Bruce will always be remembered as an extremely sweet, loyal, energetic, and loving dog. His smile was infectious. He loved to play fetch and get belly rubs. Now he is free of pain and can run and play. Bruce will be missed by his family. His ten years of life were not nearly enough time and the void he leaves will never be replaced. There will never be enough words to express the immense joy he brought his family.
