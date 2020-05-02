Leon M. Gonzales
Leon M. Gonzales of Ontario, CA passed away April 4, 2020. Son of Chino residents Lorenzo-Gil Gonzales and Elvira Martinez Gonzales, he was preceeded in death by his wife Rosemary Arredondo Gonzales in 1995.
Leon a devoted husband, father and grandfather is survived by his wife Deborah Cooper-Gonzales, two sons: Jason Gonzales of Eastvale, CA and Ryan Gonzales of Eastvale, CA and one daughter, Janel Gonzales-Miranda of Chino, CA. His legacy leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Leon a loving husband and exceptional father, proved testimony to the phrase “a true family man”. Although calm in manner, Leon exhibited a peaceful strength and always believed in leading by example. He touched many lives with his generosity and regardless if he had just seen you or some time had passed, you were greeted with a genuine smile.
Leon spent most of his life as a resident of Chino. He served in the US Army and later worked for Ralph’s grocery company, where he retired from after 42 years of service. Leon will be remembered for many honorable qualities and leaves a piece of him with all of his family members. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.