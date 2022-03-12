George Varela Estrella
October 9, 1931 – January 12, 2022
George Varela Estrella, 90, of Montclair, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022 following complications of a stroke. George, a twin son of Elisa and Rafael Estrella was born on Oct. 9, 1931 in Chandler, Arizona. His family moved to Chino when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Chino High School and he served in the U.S. Air Force as military police. He retired from General Dynamics in Pomona.
George loved every aspect of baseball and was involved for more than 50 years as a player, coach, Little League president and founder of the Quad Cities Umpire Association. Prior to his retirement, George answered the call and dedicated the rest of his life to serving the Lord Jesus in ministering to the poor. He took great joy in networking with Dovetail Ministries, churches and other charities to distribute food, clothing, toys and personal care items along with the Gospel within his community and Mexico throughout his years. Mission trips to Mexico were especially fulfilling for him as the Mexican people were dear to his heart. George always had taken interest in the downtrodden and made friends wherever he went. He loved gatherings with family and friends and enjoyed his many grandchildren. He was a blessed man.
He is survived by his sister Olga; brothers Arthur and Ralph; sons John and Leonard; daughters Mary Ann, Teresa, and Vickie; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on March 17, 2022 at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills. He will be laid to rest the following day at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the form of gift cards (gas, food, retail) for the homeless ministry, ALMS outreach program or make cash/debit donations to Calvary Chapel Chino Hills ALMS Ministry.
