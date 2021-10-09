Ethan Matthew M. Perez
Ethan Matthew M. Perez, our beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend passed away on August 30, 2021, at the age of 23. He was a talented writer who leaves behind his parents, Myla and Emmanuel, and his sister, Aleah Rose. He will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by his family and friends, whose lives he touched and made a significant impact on.
Ethan was born and raised in Chino Hills, Calif. His early education began at Good Earth Montessori School and continued at Hidden Trails Elementary School and at the Oxford Preparatory Academy. He then went to Ayala High School where his love for sports and music motivated him to join track and field and become a choir member of the Men’s Ensemble. He also admirably attained a second degree black belt in Taekwondo and had successes in numerous competitions. He continued his education at California State University Los Angeles to pursue business as his major.
Ethan loved adventure and traveling with his family. From France to Peru, he loved to explore and learn about different cultures. He enjoyed snowboarding and always looked forward to hiking, especially with his mother. In his free time, Ethan expressed himself through music and dance, as well as creative writing and poetry. He was always pondering about the world and its meaning, fueling his love for knowledge and new perspectives.
We are eternally grateful for our time with Ethan Matthew – the unforgettable memories we created and the experiences we had, together as a family. He will be truly missed and we will continue to celebrate his life every day.
