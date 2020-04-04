The longer the quarantine goes on, the reality of social distancing becomes exponentially edgier. I don’t know if it is 12 or 13 days now, but my wife, Jo Ellen, wants me no closer than 36 feet. This means I spend a large part of the day outside with my Golden Retriever, Walter. With everyone else in my subdivision under house arrest you witness things that you never thought would happen in your lifetime. Like neighbors openly grooming neighbors. With beauty shops and nail salons closed under government orders, some people are neglecting good overall hygiene. But others like neighbors Stacy and Annie are not giving up. “Mi Casa es tu Casa” for these two well coiffed neighbors, starting with hair color touch-ups on the front porch. Hair cuts next, not only saving $75 but also that “choppy” look is very en vogue right now. Other women began flocking down to our corner salon and we had to beg them to congregate no more than groups of 4.
When old Mrs. Jacobsen came down and inquired about a bikini wax I decided enough was enough and increased my social distance by 906 feet. I have noticed many of the men going unshaven and growing full beards. People also don’t seem too concerned about fashion. Clete Busch from up the street has been wearing the same sweatshirt for 3 days and I don’t remember the bottom sweats having that off-color tinge. His sweatshirt reminds me of a petri dish— I can I.D. each of his lunches going back to last Tuesday. There must be a lot of unused shaving cream around here; perhaps it can help with old Mrs. Jacobsen.
As I was pointing out my observations, Stacy said I looked a little shaggy and could get cleaned up a little bit. What about a mobile dog groomer? A quick Internet search for mobile pet grooming found a “2-fur-1” special with Doggone Good Grooming. The proprietor, Fuhrman Leashless, said I had an extraordinary request but under these conditions he was glad to make exceptions. My dog Walter looked AKC-perfect with the full treatment, including flea bath and puppy cut. I actually got a really good haircut and cleanly shaved back but my butt itches after the gland squeeze and I still cannot get the fluid drained out of my left ear.
