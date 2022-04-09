As you get older, your mental health may start to deteriorate and that can be scary, but there are ways to look after yourself. Your brain is an important part of your body and should be taken care of as much as every other part. A few simple things can be added to your daily life to help.
Staying active with regular physical activity can boost your self-esteem and improve your confidence. If you have trouble moving around, yoga or light exercise can help. Through regular exercise, you can improve your sleep.
By participating in activities, you will meet new people. If you live in a senior living community, sign up for yoga, meditation, or other fun physical activities with other residents. This is a terrific way for you to improve your physical and mental health while helping you make new friends.
If you’re feeling depressed or anxious, you may not be in the mood to stay in touch with your close friends. This can cause your mental health to get worse, especially if you are experiencing loss. Even if family and friends live out of state, there are many ways to connect with them.
Social media is a great place to see what everybody is up to, and you can communicate through comments and private messages. You can also video chat with people, which can be a fun way of feeling like you are together. It’s easier than ever through Zoom, FaceTime, or even Skype.
There is a lot of technology you can use to stay in touch with the people you love. Ask your caregiver or a family member how to use these apps to stay connected with your loved ones.
If your body does not feel good, the rest of you doesn’t feel good. Your mental health is affected by what you are putting in your body. If you are eating unhealthy foods, you could be feeling poorly, both physically and mentally. You should eat a balanced and healthy diet. This is especially important as you get older because your body needs the fuel, and you are more at risk for certain illnesses.
You should also stay hydrated and stay away from those sugary drinks. Drinking the recommended amount of water each day can improve your mental health.
If you are struggling with your mental health, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are a lot of people who tend to hide what they are feeling as they get older. If you have lost a loved one close to you or you are feeling alone, reach out to your caregiver, a close family member, or a friend.
American Senior Communities is a senior healthcare provider in Indiana offering in-home care and residential housing. Visit asccare.com/communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.