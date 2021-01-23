The 2020 word of the year according to Webster’s Dictionary was “pandemic.” Well, the phrase of the year has to be “Be Safe.” How often have you either heard this or used this phrase? The overuse of this greeting is pushing me into a state of safety fatigue. People no longer use phrases like,“see you later,” “thanks for coming,” or “have a good day.” It is all BE SAFE.
Do these people really care about my safety?
Based on what has been happening to me, how can a 66-year-old man be in so much danger? I never considered myself a risk taker, let alone one that is reckless in my day to day activities, but people I run into all want me to be safe. Did someone tape a target on my back? When you think about it, how appropriate is it to be boarding a plane to hear the flight crew greet you with “Be Safe”? Maybe when deplaning, but how can I feel safe sitting in middle seat B, row 27, with an aisle seat occupied by a man with more cologne that my N95 mask can contain, and even before he begins taking off his Hush Puppies?
The other day at Home Depot I purchased four bags of potting soil and flowers to plant in my yard. At checkout the young male clerk in the orange vest said, “Stay Safe.” I asked for a plastic liner and he tore off over 50 feet of trunk liner like I was going to wrap myself.
“Be Safe”, he said again. Did he think my project was mummifying my body in plastic wrap, bury myself in the backyard and put flowers on my own grave?
Last week I picked up my phone-in order at Healthy Wok. I paid the tab along with a generous tip to a pretty cashier named Ma-Bi Hi. I think she smiled, but could not tell because she had a mask on. She thanked me and asked me to “Be Safe.” Now I really had an uneasy feeling about what I ordered. One never wants a warning when ordering something like “House Special Beef.” How does the house make it special?
Next I’m at the dry cleaners picking up my laundry. I remember when the laundry bags said “suffocation hazard, do not place over your head.” Now they claim to be low budget PPE alternatives. The plastic bag converts into your own personal bubble. Better safe than sorry. I drove home wearing my new personal bubble over my head and upper torso. It has been a long week, but I made it.
Be safe out there, just don’t choke on your bubble.
