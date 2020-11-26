If 2020 has not been enough already, it seems like we are getting another serving of helpful holiday tips from our elected public servants. The governor of California, like many state leaders across the country are setting safety rules so we can better enjoy the holidays during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
As we give thanks for surviving what has been the weirdest year on record, the holiday name was recently changed in California to ThanksGavin Day. We never even had to vote on this change. Our leader benevolently did it for us and I am glad we can all thank him for his altruism.
Now the rules are easy to follow. Those with friends and family should plan ThanksGavin Day to last no longer than 2 hours so hopefully you already have your turkey in the oven. The state is also recommending a new politically correct bird created from Wuhan wet market breeding stock; removal of specific DNA strands leaves these birds with no Left Wings or Right Wings. This binary turkey will help families avoid political disagreements at the dinner table until you get down to the wishbone. But be careful what you wish for as the new Turkey Tracing Units will be spot-checking homes across the state.
Groups will be limited to no more than eight people from three different families. If you have more than this, a second holiday dinner that will be known as Thanksagaingavin Day can handle your excess crowd. The seating chart will be a little difficult to execute, eight people each 6 feet away at an outside table will require a table that is 27 feet in diameter. This will challenge anyone asked to pass the gravy. We are opting for a special tabletarp, in case of adverse weather it doubles as a shelter. We even have special utility facial masks, which in case of rain, flip upside down and rotate upwards to create a rain bonnet.
People are looking for ways to show their thankfulness for the bounty in their lives this holiday season. I for one feel very generous during this festive time of year; in fact, my wife and I will be giving the bird to our leader in Sacramento.
