I was minding my own business watching the Winternationals at the Pomona drag strip a few weeks back when some bleacher neighbors told me that a couple of young men seemed to be checking me out.
I had not noticed before, but two guys seemed to be stalking me. I watched them circle the area where I was seated in the upper bleachers. They seemed to be closing in.
As I looked over at them, they became emboldened and approached my row. The first kid had a huge grin and nervously asked, “Are you Jeremy, I mean are you Mr. Clarkson, Jeremy Clarkson?”
Now this was just too easy…
“Yes, how did you know I would be here?” I responded. “Did you see my Lamborghini tractor out front?”
The first kid looks at the second kid and said, “I told you it was him.”
They were star-struck. They had found a B-list British celebrity.
“Can we get a picture with you?” the second kid asked.
This was not the first time I was mistaken for somebody else.
Once, I was waiting in front of passenger pick up at Ontario Airport while my sister-in-law was searching for her luggage from the carousel.
A few other people were hanging around, sitting on benches waiting for rides. Out of nowhere, a young woman came up to me, pointed her finger in my face and said, “I know you.”
“Oh?” I asked.
“Yeah,” she said. “I see you on TV all the time.”
I told her that I wasn’t on television, but that didn’t stop her.
For almost five minutes she was trying to guess my name and figure out where she had seen me.
“I see you all the time,” she said. “It must be sports. Are you connected to sports on TV?”
I responded, “No, that’s not me.”
She eventually walked away, still wondering who I was. I turned around and noticed that a college-age kid had witnessed the entire interaction from his bench.
“Yeah,” I said to him. “I get mistaken for George Clooney all the time.”
Without skipping a beat, the young man responded, “No. More like John Candy.”
