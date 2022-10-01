I am not sure if this is a fetish, but I believe now is the time to come clean. I love going to Wally World. Yes, I said it, I really enjoy going to Walmart. You never know who or what you may run into.
Last week, as I was picking through the avocados, a chubby, bearded, white-haired gentleman with wire-rimmed glasses began checking out the green alligator fruit.
He looked familiar wearing a red work shirt, shorts, red tennis shoes. A red satchel with the initials “S.C” confirmed that I was next to one of the most famous men on the planet.
I asked him if he was Santa Claus, and he cheerfully replied, “yes.” I had always wondered what Santa did during the off-season. He told me it’s a full-time job but he sheds the suit when it’s hot.
When he opened his satchel, I saw that it was overflowing with candy canes. He handed me a candy cane, wished me a Merry Christmas and promised to keep an eye on me.
Now normally when working your way up and down grocery aisles, you will run into the person several times, but Santa was nowhere to be found.
I did not see him leave. Was his sleigh parked on the roof?
I double-checked the photo I took to document my sighting, hoping the Santa Secret Police didn’t erase it, and it was still there, proof that I did see the man with the satchel.
Heading to the checkout stand, I got in line behind a man with a wife-beater T-shirt and shaved head.
He was heavily tattooed and a lot more interesting to look at than the pegged impulse purchases in the checkout line.
When I moved a closer to start unloading my cart and got a good view of the back of his head, I did a double take. Staring me straight in the face was a tattoo of a large blue eyeball.
Whew! I couldn’t resist asking him, “are you keeping an eye on me?” He looked at me as if I had just disrespected his sister.
Fumbling for my phone, I produced the picture I had taken in the avocado section.
“Santa told me he was going to keep an eye on me, but I never imagined,” I said. “You certainly don’t look like an elf.”
Looking at the picture, he gave me a reassuring smile. I offered him my candy cane and he took it with a sly grin.
I plan on being a good boy for the rest of the year.
