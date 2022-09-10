It has been quite some time since I have written a humor column for the Chino Valley Champion. It's almost like nothing funny has happened over the past year and I could never imagine further alienating readers by turning serious.
That all changed at my 50th high school reunion in Seattle when two classmates said they missed my column. Heck, if half my readership is asking for more, who am I to not start writing again?
The event was held at the prestigious Seattle Golf Club and themed as “The Last Dance.” The thing about reunions is how special they are with re-establishing connections with people you may have not seen for 50 years. Where else can you go to be reminded of all the goofy stuff you did in the 1970s?
I had been trying to put that behind me for six decades and 1,200 miles and no one failed to remind me of stupid antics that got me in trouble so long ago. So much for all the suppression therapy with Dr. Phil.
Over 50 years it is interesting to look back at the society I grew up in the late 60s and early 70s. We had not only the best music, but the best fashion.
This was the era of “hot pants” but what was on our memory table was Tony K.’s basketball shorts.
Public schools during this period were trying to convert America to the metric system. Some of you may remember this. Personally, I didn’t get it and grappled with converting gallons to liters and yards to meters.
However, at the cocktail party I was astonished about how many classmates converted the difference between a 5 mg Gummi edible and a 10 mg Gummi.
At one point we sang the school fight song, or should I say swan song:
Hail to Shoreline, Alma Mater, long live thy mighty name.
We lift on high our voices, to praise thy name in proud refrain
Shoreline, Shoreline, long live thy mighty name
May your halls be never empty, ever active as the tide,
With the footsteps of the students, whose Alma Mater is their pride,
Shoreline, Shoreline, long live thy mighty name!
The “long living mighty name” motto was short-lived. The school closed and was partially demolished 16 years after the 1972 graduation. It is now a senior citizen center and rehab facility. Was that somebody’s idea for what was to come a half-century after graduation?
I can cheerfully report that memory loss, incontinence, and balance problems were not present among my classmates—at least when the event began. Overall, the 130 people who attended were beautiful, energetic, and partied harder than they did 50 years ago.
Gregg Fresonke is a Chino Hills resident with too much time on his hands. You can reach him at greg gfresonke@yahoo.com
