Living in quarantine during this pandemic has really taken a toll on me. Being cooped up when so many activities are off limits has dulled my faculties. Some people have lost their sense of taste and smell. I think I lost my sense of humor. Though a few critics chided me, "how can you lose something you never had?" Well honestly, it was a lot of people… Things are starting to look up however. This past week I received my second shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. This was a real shot in the arm you may say. I knew my humor was coming back as my eyes opened back up to the weird and funny things in our every day lives.
I am feeling like things are getting back to normal. Getting more exercise perks things up with more blood flow to my cranium. For example parking at the outer edge of the parking lot, my walk up to Lowe's Home Improvement gives me an extra 500 steps and… even more so when I walk in realizing that I left my mask in the car and have to go back. By the time I get back to the store’s front door I forgot what I came here for, but my smart phone says I made 1,500 steps.
I had agreed to participate in a post vaccination daily survey with v-safe vaccination health checker. The county was following up to determine side effects or repercussions from Covid-19 vaccination shots. V-safe started sending me daily texts prompting me to their self-report. Initially I reported that I felt fine, just a slight headache and chills for a 3- hour period following my second shot. There was also an essay section titled “other effects.” I reported that my sense of humor was returning. Was this the Pfizer-Pfunny effect? This must have caught their attention because I received a phone call from Dr. Musbe Sumtenelse, a California State Psychology researcher. During our discussion this mental health professional told me that my side effect was actually showing up in an uncharacteristic number of survey results. He wanted to dig deeper into this specific phenomenon and asked me to provide samples of my humor, both pre and post quarantine. Being dedicated to science as I am, I submitted a backlog of previous humor columns from the Chino Valley Champion for his perusal. He thanked me and said he would get back to me. Dr. Sumtenelse followed up this past Tuesday with his analysis. He indicated that he labored through my previous humor columns and that I had nothing to worry about, pontificating, “You were not funny then, nor funny now.”
