Looking out at the line of people and shopping carts wrapping around Costco, I was aghast at the fervor to buy toilet paper. Inside it was even worse, people pushing and shoving to get these rolls of tissue. Around my neighborhood, these Nouveau Rich TeePeeaires at home, sitting on their thrones surrounded by the new gold; rolls and rolls of white toilet paper. Shooting up like a geyser, a brilliant idea lit my cortex…. With all this backed up demand, BIDET’S are the answer.
One reason this column has not appeared recently is that I have been working on this bidet project since my quarantine began. Rudimentary prototypes, though very technical, can be described in layman terms as a garden hose with pistol handgrip nozzle extended through the bathroom window. It worked quite well, a little chilly, but the icicles melted quickly with my wife’s Clairol blow dryer. At this point, I elicited the help of my gardeners and new partners, Raul and Ramon to take this to the next level. We extended the PVC sprinkler system piping directly into the bathroom. This needed some adjusting, as the initial pressure would blast barnacles off a battleship. It was a little awkward working on this at first and social distancing seemed to be secondary as Raul fine-tuned the aim of the sprinkler nozzle. Since this “bidet sprinkler” addition was on a master timer, my regularity was encouraged without a probiotic supplement. I have only been late once, waiting for a tardy delivery of my Saturday Champion Newspaper… but hey, the indoor ferns are doing fantastic.
This idea has legs, so I have sub-leased the vacant Toys R Us big box store and converted it into “Bidets-B-Us.” As we prepare for the grand opening, I have been doing some commando marketing, passing out flyers to everyone in line. The promotional flyer is printed on compostable tissue. These flushable promotional flyers would really work well for those political brochures loading your mailbox. The Bidets-B-Us Grand Opening will feature group and private instruction, team competition, and high-fiber vegan appetizers. Product categories include Bidet Barriers, formerly known as fancy vinyl shower curtains. As well as Outdoor Bidet Stations that coordinate well with hand washing stations. One thing to remember is to use the bidet spray for a minimum of 60 seconds. An easy way to remember this rule is to sing the Happy Birthday song six times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.