Everyone says there is no such thing as a free lunch, but I am bucking the trend. In just the past few weeks I have received invitations by mail for lunch at California Pizza Kitchen, Mimi’s Café, and Olive Garden and dinner at Vellano Country Club, Coco Palm, and Lucille’s BBQ. I am feeling pretty special right now; perhaps my humor column is gaining a little notoriety here in the Chino Valley. On the other hand, after reading the fine print, each lunch or dinner comes with a catch. It looks like they want to sell me something before I go to the big cafeteria in the sky….
The headline proclaims; “Considering cremation”? Well not right now, but if so, please join us for free lunch and information on the benefits of preplanning your cremation. They want to spark up a conversation about turning me into ash while serving up charcoal-grilled steaks, crispy fries, with deep-fried mortician macaroni. For some reason I have lost my appetite. The next evening I am invited to a dinner on protecting my future by not outliving my money. I thought this was a free dinner? I won’t be a long-term client if I get the furnace farewell at Mimi’s…
The next event is “Lunch & Learn” sponsored by Forest Lawn Cemetery. I am pretty excited about this gastronomical event; yeah enjoy lunch while they talk about putting me in a box and burying me next to some guy that outlived his money. Part of the discussion is how you want to be memorialized…. How about memorializing me as a pizza? CPK features my face on a pizza! The free gourmet dinner at Lucille’s has some prerequisites that include attendance if I have numbness (no not dumbness), balance problems, or a prickling/tingling feeling… so prequalified I have the special RSVP code, just don’t tell anyone that it is C3719G1. Since I need to attend this event, I need to check with my beautiful wife to see if she can use the second ticket to this complimentary Neuropathy event. “No” she says, well actually she said something that cannot be reprinted before the word “NO.”
Who needs Meals on Wheels when you can get Meals on Spiels? On second thought, I am going to have to pass on these bloviated banquets. I’m getting a prickling, tingling feeling as my stomach begins to numb so will not be making reservations….
