Living in Southern California and spending a lot of time at airports during my career it was relatively common to bump into celebrities. One of my favorite brushes with a celebrity was going through security at Chicago O’Hare Airport. I had been slowly moving along in the people corral and was next in line to the TSA counter when a posse of 3 big men and an attractive woman barged to the front of the line with an American Airlines official. While I was trying to determine if these men played for the Bears and heading somewhere with Eye Candy, the female was being held back to provide identification. She was asked to remove her sunglasses by a burly, female DHS agent and to step aside while Homeland Security checked her passport. She turned toward me and was so close I could partially read her passport. The only thing separating me from dancing with this star was the barrier strap that kept her from getting into my personal space. As I looked straight into her face, I quickly realized that the Bears’ defensive line was her security detail and this was in fact Janet Jackson in person.
Bored in this monotonous line, energized by a celebrity sighting, I quietly whispered, “Hello Janet”. There was no response. I guess soft and subtle was not a good approach with this famous singer. Did she not hear me? So I twisted my body around to get right in front of her, a distance of less than two feet, turned up the volume and said, “Hello Janet”. Again no response, she stared expressionless directly at me. It was like I was invisible and she was not going to acknowledge my existence. At this point, I had been very polite and a little annoyed that this star could be so rude as to not even respond back to me. We had now been standing next to each other for a while and I would be heading to my gate by now if her group had not crowded the line. For all I know, maybe she was distracted about something, so I was going to be persistent and try for the third time. This time with my best Justin Timberlake impression I moved in close and sung, “Helloooo Janet”.
The third time did get a reaction. She crooked her neck and looked directly at me with those beautiful brown eyes, or maybe it might best be described as a nasty glare, a couple notches below stink-eye. She looked directly into my eyes and announced, “I am not Janet”! Continuing on… “I am not Janet, I am not Janet, everyone thinks that I’m Janet.” “I AM LA TOYA”!
