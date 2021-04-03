It’s good news that the Covid-19 pandemic is starting to slow down as vaccines and previous exposures are moving us to herd immunity. As we obey the rules and continue wearing masks, there is a new option for those of us already vaccinated.
This next generation of masking will be fashionable letting more of our hidden faces show through. A serious marketing opportunity for something new is ready to be exploited. My chic and stylish neighbor, Mrs. Jacobsen, also a Level 9 Amway Distributor, approached me on her brilliant product and marketing idea. Though very confidential she agreed that leaking information at this time would be good publicity.
So far in the pandemic, few choices are available. It’s not out of the ordinary to see people wearing anything from coffee filters with rubber band ear-grabbers to gaiters made from a sanitary napkin and grandma’s stretch pants. One thing they all have in common is hiding facial features that allow us to tell who’s who. Everyone has slowly lost their public identity.
Mrs. Jacobsen has several radical design ideas for both female and male mask prototypes based on the idea that if men and women wear different styles of underwear, they can certainly wear a gender-appropriate mask. For the gentleman, she offers “Sneezo”, a thin, streamlined mask with just enough material to protect you and those around you.
This GQ accessory will strongly appeal to European men and pretty much most Canadians.
It comes with a special protective cup covering the nose and tailored for full coverage while exposing more face.
The first women’s version is code named “Chinkini.”
This face flattering 2-piece is unorthodox yet racy enough to turn heads, letting more skin show while covering the important nose and mouth parts.
The top is a thin adjustable strip covering the nose, like a single-cup bikini top and a separate, slightly wider strip covering the mouth.
This bottom piece can also be let out to cover more area.
The second ladies’ fashion option is “Cheeky.” This daring facemask is a double-filtered single vertical landing strip of material that hangs on the face starting between the eyebrows and dropping down below the lips, thus exposing full facial cheeks and keeping the ears free of those annoying straps and bands.
As reported cases of Covid-19 recede, so can one’s mask. Vax-Mask Fashionista’s can stay ahead of the herd in a facial Speedo or yellow polka dot Chinkini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.