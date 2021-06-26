I have been on hiatus from writing my humor column after a traffic incident spurred me into a diversion to address a problem. During this pandemic the traffic has declined dramatically, but those on the street seem to be bottom of the barrel NASCAR rejects in regard to their driving skills. In particular those drivers alone in their automobiles, wearing a face mask. Before I rip into this new class of sub-par drivers I want to recognize them for warning us. Like a rattlesnake warning rattle, these roadmaster wannabes at least warn us of their driving experience with that face mask and face shield.
What put me to the edge was the guy in the big Lexus LX SUV making a left turn in front of me. Signaling for a left turn, I assumed he was going to move into the left turn lane to make his maneuver. To my surprise he was going to avoid moving into the left turn lane altogether and just make the turn from the #1 lane. He slowed to an immediate stop without moving into the turn lane and I almost plowed into him. As I was swearing to him in the privacy of my car, I came upon an idea for an app that might have universal appeal in situations just like this.
We have each had incidents where the other guy creates havoc with irresponsible driving and we want this person to know how we feel. Sign language and cussing might provide some release but the numbnut is completely unaware of this feedback we want to provide. The brilliant idea is to safely improve communication with this fellow motorist.
I reached out to my well-connected neighbor Mrs. Jacobson for someone with software development talent and she referred me to Elroy Musk. Elroy is the not-so-well known cousin of the smartest man on the planet. Over the past few months, Elroy fine-tuned “Testyla,” a downloadable phone app that jams radio waves within short range of your vehicle and locates and identifies electronic hardware in the other vehicle where you can quickly hack into their system and take control of their radio or smart phone. Once connected it is easy to calmly let this accident-prone driver know how you rate their driving.
I have been testing my new app with much success. My stress levels for driving have shown significant reduction and actually creates a little fun with much less danger than texting while driving.
Like electric shock therapy, this new medium catches the offending driver off guard while you deliver a public safety message to them. The anonymity created by blackout-tinted windows cannot protect the offender. They will get the message. Check out and download TESTYLA and you too can live “appily ever after.”
