The Coronavirus quarantine is forcing everyone to take a new look at how things get done. One impacted group is school kids. Adults busy dealing with social justice, politics, and finding a reliable source of hand cleaner are drowning the kids’ voices out. Instead of children adapting to outdated education standards, what if the schools adapted to the kids?
Schools are evolving into online educational systems where sidetracked scholars work and study from home via interlinked computers. Sounds good, but there are no incentives for undisciplined kids to go online. It is easy to skip school and surf funny cat videos.
How about AI? As in Artificial Instructors, where kids can maximize their educational experience and leverage their gaming expertise? This AI system is quite simple; make on-line education into a video game like Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto. The virtual reality of a video game will take you through high school graduation.
It starts with creating your animated image and picking out your virtual racecar. Making oneself into a cartoon image opens the door to creativity and lets you be less serious about who you are while keeping bullies at bay. Project the thought of becoming what you really want to be.
The next step is creating Teacher Avatars for each subject. People learn better from those they can pay attention to. Imagine a scholastic program with custom designed Avatar Teacher Miss September for Quantum Physics. She drives an Aston Martin and shifts without the clutch while exposing her broad knowledge of Einstein Theory.
For Industrial Arts we have Col. Art E. Fishellim. The safety film “Blood on the Bandsaw” was horrific in 3-D HD and will scare students into at least a C+. For Spanish we have an Anime of Selma Hayek with a Russian accent. She enhances your education experience coyly nicknaming you Elon. For Biology, Dr. Pimple Popper pops to mind. How did that get there? All that came out?
Instead of grade levels we rename them skill levels. This online school is more fun than “Cranking 90’s” on Fortnite, and challenges each gamer to push on to the next level.
A “JG” becomes the new high school diploma--the Journeyman Gamer is ready to take on the world.
